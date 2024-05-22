Gunna Surpasses First Week Sales Projections With "One Of Wun"

Gunna is an artist who can be described as "consistent." Overall, he typically drops at least one project every year. Those projects seem to be massive successes, as we saw with a gift & a curse. Some outlets even said that it was the best hip-hop project of that year. Although we respectfully disagree, it still made out year-end list, and for obvious reasons. Just a couple of weeks ago, Gunna came through with his latest project, One Of Wun. The album already has some viral singles, and fans are loving it.

Throughout the last week, HitsDailyDouble has come through with numerous sales projections for the album's first week. Interestingly enough, the album wasn't projected to do great at first. The OG projection was 65K which is 20K less than what a gift & a curse did. However, throughout the week, that number increased steadily but surely. The most recent update had the first week sales at 83K. Well, the final numbers are in, and once again, Gunna outperformed what was expected.

Gunna Does It Again

One of Wun has officially sold 91K units in its first week. Typically, that would be enough to be the number-one album. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift has taken over thanks to her numerous digital versions of The Tortured Poets Department. Having said that, Gunna will debut at number two, which is nothing to turn your head at. It is clear that fans are feeling Gunna's music right now, and it's reflecting in the sales.

