Gunna Surpasses First Week Sales Projections With "One Of Wun"

BYAlexander Cole227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Gunna performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Gunna has been dropping some solid material as of late.

Gunna is an artist who can be described as "consistent." Overall, he typically drops at least one project every year. Those projects seem to be massive successes, as we saw with a gift & a curse. Some outlets even said that it was the best hip-hop project of that year. Although we respectfully disagree, it still made out year-end list, and for obvious reasons. Just a couple of weeks ago, Gunna came through with his latest project, One Of Wun. The album already has some viral singles, and fans are loving it.

Throughout the last week, HitsDailyDouble has come through with numerous sales projections for the album's first week. Interestingly enough, the album wasn't projected to do great at first. The OG projection was 65K which is 20K less than what a gift & a curse did. However, throughout the week, that number increased steadily but surely. The most recent update had the first week sales at 83K. Well, the final numbers are in, and once again, Gunna outperformed what was expected.

Read More: Gunna's "Bittersweet" Tour Taps Flo Milli As Opening Act

Gunna Does It Again

One of Wun has officially sold 91K units in its first week. Typically, that would be enough to be the number-one album. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift has taken over thanks to her numerous digital versions of The Tortured Poets Department. Having said that, Gunna will debut at number two, which is nothing to turn your head at. It is clear that fans are feeling Gunna's music right now, and it's reflecting in the sales.

Let us know what you thought of One of Wun, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of Gunna's best projects to date? Do you think that this is likely going to go down as one of the best projects of the entire year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Travis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomNumbersGunna Scores Modest First Week Sales Projections For "One Of Wun"4.4K
2020 Okeechobee FestivalNumbersGunna Reveals The Release Date For "One Of Wun"2.8K
boohooMAN EventNumbersGunna "One Of Wun" First Week Sales Are Quite Impressive8.9K
2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3NumbersGunna Reveals Name And Cover Art For New Album3.6K