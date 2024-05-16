Gunna Scores Modest First Week Sales Projections For "One Of Wun"

Gunna just dropped off a new album called One Of Wun, and so far, it has been getting a ton of mixed reviews. Overall, fans seem to like it. However, there have been a few negative reviews, with some saying that the artist just sounds like he always has. Either way, the new project has some great tracks on it that will certainly get a lot of play throughout the summer months. Gunna is great at crafting songs with a vibe to them, and One Of Wun is a great representation of that skill.

Having said all of that, some have been interested in how this album will do numbers-wise. Back in 2023, the artist's comeback project a gift & a curse ended up doing 85,000 units in its first week. According to new projections from DJ Akademiks, One Of Wun is expected to do 65,000 units in the first week. It is still unknown if this will be good enough for the number one spot on the Billboard 200. For comparison's sake, a gift & a curse debuted at number 3, although the project was heralded as one of the best of the year.

Gunna With Some Decent Numbers

No matter what, Gunna is going to get some songs to chart, and with his tour ongoing, there is no doubt that fans are happy to hear these new tunes live. That said, fans are eager to see what Gunna does next. He has the opportunity to change up his sound, and it seems like some are ready for that to happen. Only time will tell what that artistic evolution ends up looking like.

