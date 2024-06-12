Gunna Fans Throw Hands At His Final "Bittersweet Tour" Stop: Watch

2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 02: Gunna performs at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Even though there was violence, Gunna closed out his tour on a high note.

Overall, Gunna has been having one heck of a year in 2024. The Atlanta, Georgia rap product has made quite a lot of noise when it comes to his music, which is almost a given every 12 months. This time through, the trap veteran dropped his follow-up to a Gift & a Curse, One of Wun, just over a month ago. Already, the project has seen some tremendous results, as the album peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. That success can be attributed to songs like the title track, "prada dem", "on one tonight," and more. You cannot sleep on his feature game either, as his contributions to "1:59" by Normani and "Jump" by Tyla have led to massive streaming numbers. However, Gunna did hit a minor bump in the road as a fight broke out at a recent show.

According to HipHopDX, hands were thrown at the last stop of the Bittersweet Tour. The latter kicked off on May 4 and ended last night in his hometown of Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. Flo Milli accompanied him throughout the 16 locations and if you remember, it got off to a rocky start. The trek began in Columbus and during Flo's time onstage a fan threw a shoe at her. It caused her to end her performance early and Gunna was there to show his support.

Gunna's Fans Tussle In Atlanta

Now, the tour is ending with more violent acts, as it appears that two women were headlining the fight. It started with some bystanders holding the two ladies back while they were pushing each other. However, things escalated quickly, as the two concertgoers broke free of their restrainers and began to throw some hard-hitting punches. The climax of the tussle was the body slam, which seemingly ended the brawl. It seemed that the recipient of said action was ok, as she got up right after. But as we said, this was just a small hiccup last night, as Gunna appeared to be performing in front of a sold-out audience "back in the a".

What are your thoughts on this fight at Gunna's last Bittersweet Tour stop in Atlanta? Is this one of the nastiest pieces of fight footage you have seen from a hip-hop concert? Do you think Gunna is back after dropping One of Wun? Or was he never falling off? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

