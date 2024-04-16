Gunna Reveals How He Lost "30-40 Pounds" After Prison Release

Gunna recently detailed how he lost upwards of "30-40 pounds" following his release from prison back in 2022 and how he's continuing to stay in shape. He spoke about his physique during a candid interview with XXL published on Monday.

"Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said. As for if he's still staying in shape, he added: "Yes. I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out."

Read More: Gunna Speaks Out On Snitching Allegations

Gunna & Young Thug Attend "Punk" Release Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Gunna also discussed taking a plea deal in the YSL Rico case and the snitching allegations he faced in the wake of that decision. He revealed that he's not close with Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby anymore but they've spoken on the phone peacefully about the situation. "I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled," he said. "And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, 'I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin' on.'" As for his relationship with Young Thug, who is still on trial in the case, he added: "It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship."

Gunna Speaks With XXL

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunna revealed that his next album will be titled One of Wun and that he's currently prepping the release. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gunna on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Gunna Reveals Name And Cover Art For New Album

[Via]