Gunna Reveals Name And Cover Art For New Album

Gunna is an artist who had a major comeback last year. His album a gift & a curse was one of the best albums of the year. Moreover, there were some massive singles on the project, such as "fukumean." Overall, it was an album that also came with some controversy. Of course, it was his first body of work since being released from jail in the YSL Rico case. Numerous artists assumed he was snitching on Young Thug, which subsequently led to some blackballing him. In fact, artists like Lil Baby continue to refer to him as a rat in new songs.

Despite all of this, Gunna has continued to do his own thing. In 2024, he has previewed a couple of songs, including one with Offset. Now, it seems like an entire album is on the way. We know this because Gunna confirmed as such on his Instagram account, just moments ago. "ONE OF WUN | ALBUM OTW," he wrote on his Instagram page. Furthermore, he offered up an image that can only be described as some sort of cover art.

Gunna On The Way

Unfortunately, for all of the fans out there, Gunna has not revealed a release date. Instead, we just know that the album is coming soon. Hopefully, it will arrive in time for the summer. This is the perfect season for Gunna's music. Either way, we are excited to hear what he has in store for us. Gunna continues to grow and develop as an artist, and it has been fun to watch.

Let us know if you are excited for this new project, in the comments section down below. Do you believe there will be any big features? If there are, who would you like to hear on this album? Do you think those who disassociated from him will come back?

