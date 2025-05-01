Travis Scott Unveils Ethereal And Cinematic "JACKBOYS 2" Teaser As Release Date Looms

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott performs at halftime in Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Although La Flame had suggested this might drop on his birthday, we have to wait a little longer for Travis Scott and company's "JACKBOYS 2."

One of many missions for Travis Scott and his rambunctious but costly Coachella set this year was to create even more hype for the upcoming JACKBOYS compilation. Fortunately, Cactus Jack fans are ready to bump it whenever it lands, and there's even more reason to be excited now.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning (May 1), La Flame took to Instagram to release a new teaser for the JACKBOYS 2 album. It's an ethereal and woozy solo Travis trap cut with visuals from White Trash Tyler and Harmony Korine, which cuts into an action movie-esque trailer for the new project.

This is far from the first time that he's teased this project, although this is probably the biggest sonic tease we've gotten up to this point. Sure, there's the Travis Scott and Sheck Wes collab preluding JACKBOYS 2, "ILMB," but that was just one song. Now that we have another one to work with, we can see this album's nocturnal direction take shape.

When Is Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 Dropping?

Sadly, though, none of these teases came with a release date thus far. As such, fans can only hope this will change in the near future or that it will drop as a surprise.

Perhaps this newest teaser's arrival on Thursday suggests it could finally come out tomorrow (Friday, May 2). That's wishful thinking on our behalf, but it would make sense considering Travis Scott celebrated his 34th birthday this week.

As for other collaborators on JACKBOYS 2, we expect the usual suspects: Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Chase B, and also guests like maybe Young Thug or Future. We don't have a lot of information to go off of at press time, which is exciting in its own right for such a hyped release.

However, there are other obstacles in the Houston superstar's path these days, as minimal as they may seem. Many Kanye West and Travis fans are sadly watching their relationship crumble due to the former's attacks against Travis Scott.

We will see whether or not they ever rekindle their collaborative bond. But in the meantime, Travis has big fish to fry these days, and other collaborations to focus on.

