JACKBOYS 2 is the upcoming compilation sequel from Travis Scott and Cactus Jack Records, following up their first short volume back in 2019. Although we still don't have a release date for it, each new snippet indicates we're almost there.

This latest teaser comes from LENSTOPIA on Twitter, yet it's unclear exactly where this recording comes from or what its context is. Nevertheless, it sounds like it's recording off a nearby speaker with some background noise, so it's impossible to tell what's going on.

As for what folks can actually hear, it's a Don Toliver and La Flame collab supposedly produced by CardoGotWings. It sounds right up their alley. Travis gets luxurious, party-focused, and hypnotizing in his verse performance, riding a crisp trap beat like usual. Eventually, some background vocals and more militant percussion opens the way for a dreamy Don transition, but it cuts off before we can hear more.

Travis Scott can't wait to share JACKBOYS 2, even if fans don't exactly know what the hold-up is. At least we're in full tease and hype more right now, which means fans are confident in a surprise release around the corner. If they'll actually announce it first, we can't imagine the turnaround time will be long by any means.

Read More: Yeat And Don Toliver Reveal Joint Album Plans Ahead Of Festival Appearance

Travis Scott Barcelona Collection

This wait might also be because all these artists on Cactus Jack are dealing with their own matters right now. For such a big, anticipated, and collaborative effort, they probably want to wait until they can all get in sync to roll it out.

Elsewhere in the Houston superstar's universe, Travis Scott just collaborated with FC Barcelona for a killer merch and clothing collection. It's his latest crossover after an already extensive list, and we can't think of a better next step.

As for Sheck Wes, Chase B, SoFaygo, and others from the Cactus Jack collective, they are as excited as we are. We already had the Sheck and Travis collab "ILMB" to fully start this hype cycle, and we can't wait for what's next.