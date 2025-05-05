Travis Scott Celebrates His Birthday With Drake's "Nokia" As The Soundtrack

Travis Scott and Drake were previously seen speaking to each other at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party.

Although Travis Scott sided with Metro Boomin in the beef with Drake in 2024, it appears La Flame and Drizzy have made up as the Uptopia creator celebrated his birthday listening to "Nokia."

A clip circulated social media over the weekend of Travis at a party in Florida dancing behind the DJ booth to Drake's new hit. The clip provided a clear message that there is no beef between the rap stars after Scott appeared on the Metro Boomin diss track, "Type Shit."

Turning 34, Scott made the private party go viral when his spontaneous reaction to hearing "Nokia" offered a glimpse into how much he like the song. The Drake hit has slowly climbed the charts but unable to take the throne held by Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther."

“Nokia” plays like a throwback without sounding dated, and Scott’s birthday reaction captured the infectious spirit that’s pushed the track toward rapid popularity. The birthday follows a great few weeks for La Flame that includes headlining WWE Wrestlemania 41 and Coachella.

Travis Scott Dances To “Nokia”

Drake and Travis Scott may have settled their issues, but the beef between Drizzy and Kendrick continues. Some fans have speculated that “Nokia” carries subliminal jabs aimed at Kendrick Lamar, especially in light of Drake and Lamar’s increasingly public rivalry.

Viewers pointed out similarities between the video’s framing and Lamar’s visuals from “Not Like Us.” It's suggested that Drake may be responding in kind—but through veiled aesthetic choices rather than direct lyrics.

Drake and Travis Scott's history includes chart-topping work like “Sicko Mode,” and moments like this hint at a continued mutual influence. Even without a new collaboration between them, the shared momentum remains undeniable. The duo collaborated on the Utopia track, "Meltdown."

Kendrick Lamar and Travis have history as well with the two collaborated on the classic, "Goosebumps." The song has helped La Flame break several records such as taking the number two spot as the rapper with most songs that surpassed over 100 million streams.

