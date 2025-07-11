Travis Scott Praises Drake's "What Did I Miss?" After Beef Rumors

Mar 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Travis Scott in the stands during the fourth quarter between the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake and Travis Scott really haven't done anything to fuel rumors of a possible yet unlikely beef... Except for one possible show of shade.

Travis Scott and Drake have each other to thank for some of their biggest hits of all time, but even they fell victim to beef rumors as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle last year. For those unaware, the main reason why is when La Flame egged Future and Metro Boomin on to play their "Like That" track before the public knew of K.Dot's Drizzy diss within.

However, according to NFR Podcast on social media, things are still going "SICKO MODE." The Cactus Jack boss recently shouted out Drake's new single "What Did I Miss?" on his Instagram Story on Friday (July 11). It was a simple screen-grab of the chorus' lyrics with a simple caption: "Lessss goooo."

This is not the first recent instance of Travis Scott showing Drake songs love. He also loved "NOKIA" off of the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and he even watched the "Anita Max Win" tour Down under via FaceTime.

With all this in mind, take every beef rumor with a massive grain of salt. Still, until either artist fully clears the air, fans will probably continue to speculate.

When Does Travis Scott's Album Drop?

As for other hints at Drake and Travis Scott's supposed beef, the evidence is quite meager. There's a Scott link-up with Cash XO, a close partner of The Boy's opp The Weeknd, plus a performance from the OVO mogul that seemed to "shoot" at a floating head of the Houston creative. But the irony is that this performance happened during a performance of their "MELTDOWN" collab.

Furthermore, we can't really know for sure. At the end of the day, it's just part of the great rap war of 2024, which is honestly much more speculative and shady than fans give it credit for.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott's amping up for JACKBOYS 2 on July 13. He recently caught a stray from Pusha T on the new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out, so he and Drake at least have an enemy in common that could bridge any supposed gap. Is all this loyalty talk for nothing or are fans really onto something? We'll find out soon enough...

