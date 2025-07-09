Pop Smoke's Killer Wears His Merch In New Viral Photo

American rapper Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Pop Smoke was shot and killed when five people broke into a home he was staying at in Los Angeles back in February 2020.

One of Pop Smoke's alleged killers, Blockstar, whose real name is King Vermont Raskel, is going viral for wearing the late rapper's merch in a new photo on social media. In a picture uploaded to Instagram by No Jumper on Tuesday, he rocks a white hoodie with "The Woo" on the front.

The move expectedly has users in the comments section furious. "Bro about to be on a shirt soon enough gotta stop playing with his life," one fan wrote. Another wrote: "This ain’t even funny, it’s emotionally abusive towards his family, loved ones and fans. Social media has to do better and stop letting people post whatever." One more added: "Karma never misses, enjoy the time you have young man."

Who Killed Pop Smoke?

King Vermont Raskel was just 15 years old at the time of the shooting. In 2023, he pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery in 2023, and was given a four-year sentence, according to The New York Post. Further details on his sentence are unclear, as juvenile criminal proceedings are confidential.

While speaking with No Jumper back in 2024, he explained why he doesn't regret the incident. “It should’ve never happened, but I ain’t sorry. If I could go back, I’ll go back. But I ain’t sorry. N—s die every day," he said at the time. "[Pop Smoke] was rapping about it. All type of sh-t. So, I ain’t sorry about it. I send my condolences to the family. I wish it never happened. But … I don’t regret nothing."

He continued: “Nobody [was] intended to get hurt. …We was just kids being kids – being kids from the hood. And [there was] too much movement … Movement from everybody. Too much sh-t going on. Just too much sh-t going on. It wasn’t intentional. Growing up . . . my people, my family told me, ‘You ain’t sorry for sh-t. Whatever you did, you did it for a reason and stand on it.'”

