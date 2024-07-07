Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Thinks He Deserved A More Severe Sentence

Adam22 and No Jumper's controversial interview with Blockstar contained more revelations about Pop Smoke's murder.

One of Pop Smoke's alleged killers, Blockstar, recently got out of jail following his sentence for his alleged role in the murder. Since then, he drummed up a lot of controversy, or rather, Adam22 and No Jumper did when they hosted him for a controversial interview that many found insensitive and exploitative. But one of the most interesting parts of their conversation was when Blockstar remarked on whether or not he deserved a more strict punishment for being involved in the rapper's death. His thoughts may surprise you, and his testimony on the matter speaks to what he saw while jailed as a juvenile, although it's unclear whether or not he served in juvie specifically.

"They right, I did get off too lightly," Blockstar said of people criticizing his four-year sentence for the murder of Pop Smoke. "But, yeah, that's how it is in California. Well, I mean, I can't say what should have happened to me. But honestly, I don't wish that s**t on nobody. Jail is not nowhere a human being should be. Like, if you ain't never been and you talking on a situation, you just need to shut up. That s**t is hell. It ain't nothing, like, to be scared of. But it get like that where... It get like that, but it ain't nothing you should be scared of, but it's not nowhere you want to sit for years and months."

Blockstar Thinks He Deserved More Time For Pop Smoke's Murder

"I’m not sorry about nothing," Blockstar said of robbing Pop Smoke and being complicit in his murder. "It should’ve never happened, but I ain’t sorry. If I could go back, I’ll go back. But I ain’t sorry. N***as die every day. [Pop Smoke] was rapping about it. All type of s**t So, I ain’t sorry about it. I send my condolences to the family. I wish it never happened. But… I don’t regret nothing.

"Growing up, I just -– my people, my family told me, ‘You ain’t sorry for s**t,’" Blockstar went on about Pop Smoke. "'Whatever you did, you did it for a reason and stand on it.’ It was a robbery. Nobody sent us. Nobody did none of that. That’s all false information. Nobody [was] intended to get hurt. Nobody… We was just kids being kids -– being kids from the hood. And [there was] too much movement… Movement from everybody. Too much s**t going on. Just too much s**t going on. It wasn’t intentional."