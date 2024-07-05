Adam22 Under Fire From Pop Smoke Fans After Interviewing The Rapper's Alleged Killer

People online are fed up with the controversial podcaster using Black people's trauma for clicks.

Family and friends of Pop Smoke are unfortunately still dealing with his loss in some way even four years later. A couple of weeks ago, numerous reports broke the defeating news that one of the late rapper's killers was released. Blockstar is his name and he put in four years in juvie for pleading guilty to murder. Coincidentally his sentence ended the day of his 21st birthday. It is a gift from above, as everyone is extremely confused as to why he is free. Now, people are at a loss for words again after Adam22 interviewed Pop Smoke's alleged killer on his No Jumper platform.

A clip from their sit-down is currently trending online, with the controversial figure asking about details of the murder. Blockstar was pretty vague for obvious reasons, but he did confirm that it was a robbery. Additionally, he explained that it was not a setup and that publications are misinterpreting the situation. Adam22 did check Blockstar's claims by bringing up the fact that there were images of a bag with Pop Smoke's address posted online. However, Blockstar was either not able to provide information on that or he wanted to avoid exposing anyone else.

Adam22 Asks Pop Smoke's Suspected Murderer About The Setup

Overall, Pop Smoke's supporters and haters of Adam22 are extremely distraught over this. One user on X writes, "Adam 22 is certified clown why the hell would you give Pop Smoke’s k*ller a platform to speak on some shit like he got an album dropping". Another adds, "Adam 22 is a distasteful bitch who only thrives off the African American community". This clip comes after Blockstar demanded that the controversial interviewer pay him for giving him a platform to speak on this. "You got all these people following me. All these people doing all this extra s***", he said. Adam and No Jumper seem to be just fine with the publicity, but everyone is deservedly outraged.