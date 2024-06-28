Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Cuts Off Ankle Monitor: Watch

Skepta Performs At Olympia London
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Pop Smoke performs at Olympia London on November 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Pop Smoke's alleged murderer also had his probation officer seek to relocate him due to concerns for his safety amid a lot of backlash.

The Pop Smoke murder trial has taken some interesting turns as of late concerning former codefendants, but they're on very different extremes of discussion. On one hand, the sole adult defendant in the case, Corey Walker, failed to secure a plea negotiation in his case, so he will have to wait longer to face his trial. But for the other codefendant of note these days, Blockstar, his newsworthiness stems more from his extreme attempts at securing freedom. Moreover, a clip recently emerged of him seemingly cutting off his own ankle monitor, making his attempts at escape known for whatever reason.

Furthermore, the court previously released Blockstar earlier this month in the Pop Smoke murder case, presumably due to completing his four year juvie sentence following a guilty plea. The circumstances and vagueness of this release provoked a lot of debate within fans. Of course, a lot of negative messages and threats ensued, and another video was posted that shows Blockstar's probation officer calling him and requesting relocation due to concerns over his safety. Clearly, a lot of anger or confusion over this has caused some due worries, and hopefully it doesn't escalate.

Read More: Pop Smoke's Murder Reportedly Connected To Rapper Found Dead In Barrel

Blockstar Cuts Off His Ankle Monitor

However, things took yet another curious turn when Pop Smoke's released alleged murderer demanded that No Jumper hand him a bag. Specifically, it seems like he wants the publication to pay him for providing coverage of his prison release and, by extension, allegedly exploiting his name and story for their own gain. We're sure that Blockstar extends this ire to other news outlets and media pages talking about his release, but he still chose one particular target. Perhaps something develops from this in the future, but again, hopefully things stay more measured.

Pop Smoke's Alleged Murderer Might Be Relocated

Meanwhile, this news arrived a couple of months after folks heard a new alleged testimony of the tragic loss of Pop Smoke. It came from a supposed friend or colleague of his that was apparently at his house when home invaders took his life. It's a bit of a harrowing account, but it also emphasizes the mundane nature of the situation before a dark end. With luck, we will celebrate the late New York MC's legacy this year for many more reasons that have nothing to do with this crime.

Read More: Pop Smoke Trends On 4-Year Anniversary Of His Death

