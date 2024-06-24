Pop Smoke Murder Trial Faces Delay Due To Alleged Killer Failing To Negotiate Plea Deal

Corey Walker's the sole adult defendant, and this follows the recent release of an alleged Pop Smoke killer from juvie.

The murder case of Pop Smoke still persists, and the court just found a new obstacle in their way on the path to justice. Moreover, the court issued a new start date for the trial of Corey Walker, the case's sole adult defendant and the New York drill rapper's alleged killer. Apparently, Walker failed to reach a proper plea agreement in time with prosecutors, and must now wait a bit longer for his trial unless he and his legal team are able to mitigate this. It's been over four years since Pop tragically passed away following a home invasion, but we seem no closer to giving his loved ones peace and his supposed killers accountability.

Furthermore, this follows the recent news that one of Pop Smoke's alleged killers actually got out of prison recently, seemingly for his 21st birthday. The individual pleaded guilty a couple of years ago, so it looks like he completed his sentence and now walks the streets a free man. Social media posts indicated this online, and this is one of the other underage defendants that served time in juvie. It's unclear whether these developments will cross over in some way or if one's release has nothing to do with the other's attempts at a plea deal.

Pop Smoke Performing In 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Pop Smoke performs at the Soulfrito Music Festival at Barclays Center on August 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arik Mazur/Getty Images)

"Negotiations fell through," Corey Walker's attorney Deion Benjamin told Rolling Stone of the Pop Smoke case. "But there’s still a possibility we’ll come to an agreement. A few things need to be ironed out; if they don’t get resolved, we’ll go to trial." Jury selection will begin on August 6 if they can't reach a plea agreement.