delayed
- CrimeTupac Murder Trial Hit With Multi-Month DelayThe trial is now scheduled to get under way in November. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPolo G Delays His New Album Following Arrest Last MonthThe rapper was charged with multiple felonies last month.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi's "INSANO" Delayed, He Drops Two New Songs & Addresses Playboi Carti Collab"ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS" are SoundCloud exclusives, and it looks like the page will never feature "Solo Dolo, Pt. IV."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTaxstone Sentencing DelayedThe podcaster's sentencing date is now set for May 25 of this year, seven years after the shooting that landed him in jail in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCasanova's Sentencing Delayed In Gorilla Stone Nation CaseThe Brooklyn rapper has faced multiple delays, and his last postponed sentencing date was in December of last year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYSL Trial's Jury Selection Delayed, Taking A Couple More WeeksDue to some excused jurors, the court will hear from 300 more potential participants and report back on February 24th.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Movies"Top Gun: Maverick," "Jackass Forever" & "Mission Impossible 7" Delayed AgainSeveral movies from Paramount Pictures have received major delays.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCoachella Reportedly Delayed To 2022After a slew of delays, it would appear that Coachella is looking to skip out on 2021 entirely, reportedly setting sights on April 2022. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Fight DelayedThe fight was supposed to go down on February 20th.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCoachella To Be Rescheduled Yet AgainThe star-studded festival is suffering another postponement due to COVID-19.By Isaiah Cane
- Movies"The Batman" Release Date Pushed To 2022Following a number of other long-awaited films, “The Batman” is the latest blockbuster to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Noor Lobad
- CrimeBobby Shmurda's Parole Hearing DelayedBobby Shmurda's parole hearing has been pushed back to September.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMike Tyson Comeback Fight Delayed, New Date RevealedThe Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight was originally planned for September 12th.By Alexander Cole
- TVTamar Braxton WeTV Reality TV Show DelayedTamar Braxton's new series with WeTV will be pushed back following her hospitalization.By Rose Lilah
- RandomAmazon Prime Day Is DelayedThe infamous Prime Day is delayed this year. By Madusa S.
- TVNick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Delayed To 2021 As Result Of Podcast CommentsThe aftermath of Nick Cannon's rant continues to mount.By Madusa S.
- SneakersThree Air Jordan & One Nike LeBron Release Gets Delayed: DetailsQuite a few Air Jordan and Nike releases have been pushed back.By Alexander Cole
- GamingEA Sports Delays Madden 21 "First Look" During Nation-Wide ProtestsFans of Madden 21 will have to wait before the game's official "First Look" is released.By Cole Blake
- Gaming"The Last Of Us 2" Delayed IndefinitelyPlayStation gamers have been dealt a crushing blow as Naughty Dogs confirms "The Last Of Us 2" has been delayed. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Love Is Blind" Creator On Changes To Expect In Season Two"Love is Blind" will be making a number of changes for season two, but will largely remain the same show at heart.By Cole Blake
- MusicMillennium Tour Dates Postponed Due To Coronavirus PandemicOmarion's Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more, has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.By Lynn S.