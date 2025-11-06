"GTA VI" Gets Pushed Back Again To November 2026

Rockstar Games, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto video game collection, is delaying the release of the sixth installment in the series again. They came forward with the disappointing announcement earlier this afternoon. Across their social media platforms they write, "Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026."
They are asking for their fans to wait just a little bit longer, despite the already extensive gap since GTA V dropped. "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."
Separately, Rockstar Games adds, "We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City. Sincerely, Rockstar Games."
For those who don't know, this next entry will take place in a fictionalized version of Miami, Florida.
This is now the third new release timeline for the game, with it initially supposed to have come out in the fall of 2025. In May of this year, Rockstar told eager fans that it was coming May 26, 2026.
Read More: Nas, The Last Great Purist: How "Legend Has It" Extends His Ongoing Love Letter To Hip-Hop
"GTA VI" Delayed
So, while it wasn't pushed back by another year or later, any additional months without the release are no less heartbreaking. Similarly, Rockstar said back then they were giving themselves more time to perfect the product.
"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."
Grand Theft Auto V released on September 17, 2013.
As of now, Grand Theft Auto VI is more than likely only going to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.