Grand Theft Auto 6's Second Trailer Is Finally Here

TOPSHOT - This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, December 4, 2023, shows Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI trailer played on a screen in front of the game title. The first trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" was officially released ahead of schedule December 4, 2023 due to a leak, touting a 2025 release for the next chapter of the massively successful video game franchise. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
The new trailer comes after Rockstar delayed the game until May 2026 in a disappointing update, last weekend.

Rockstar has finally shared a second trailer for their highly-anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto VI. The trailer gives fans a better look at the lead protagonists, Jason and Lucia, as well as the setting, Vice City. It's soundtracked by The Pointer Sisters' 1986 song, "Hot Together."

Below the trailer on YouTube, Rockstar also provided a brief synopsis of the story: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

The trailer has fans online ecstatic. "This still has a WHOLE Year of development as well! Take your time this looks amazing," one user commented on the trailer. Another wrote: "These graphics look insane. Take your time rockstar this is going to be a masterpiece."

When Is "Grand Theft Auto VI" Releasing?

Fans have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI for over a decade. Its predecessor released back in September 2013. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait even longer than expected. Rockstar announced they are pushing the release date back to May 26, 2026, last weekend.

“With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the company said in a statement. “We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

As noted by ABC News, shares of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, dropped by 7% in response. “While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement. "As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

