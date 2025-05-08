City Girls May Have Inspired A Rap Duo Appearing In "GTA 6"

BY Cole Blake 571 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
More details about "Grand Theft Auto VI" are coming in ahead of it's long-awaited release date on May 26, 2026.

A female rap duo called Real Dimez is set to appear in Grand Theft Auto VI and fans think JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls were the inspiration. The two fictional rappers will be part of the hip-hop label, Only Raw Records. It was founded by Vice City characters Dre'Quan Priest and Boobie Ike, according to Kurrco.

When the page shared pictures of the characters on X (formerly Twitter), fans immediately clocked the City Girls inspiration. "I feel like Real Dimez is modelled after the City Girls," one user wrote. Another added: "Clearly a parody of City Girls."

The update comes after Rockstar finally shared a second trailer for the highly-anticipated game, earlier this week. In doing so, they also provided a synopsis for the plot. It reads: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Read More: Grand Theft Auto 6's Second Trailer Is Finally Here

"GTA 6" Release Date

Prior to dropping the second trailer, Rockstar confirmed that they were delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026. It's already been over a decade since its predecessor released back in September 2013.

“With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the company said in a statement. “We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Read More: Radio Stations in GTA V We want in GTA 6

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
TOPSHOT-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-GAMES-GTA Life Grand Theft Auto 6's Second Trailer Is Finally Here 1243
TOPSHOT-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-GAMES-GTA Gaming "GTA 6" Delayed As Rockstar Games Announces An Official Release Date 2.1K
Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Released Early Afer Internet Leak Gaming "Grand Theft Auto VI" Trailer: 5 Biggest Reveals 916
In this photo illustration, a Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Gaming Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Drops In December: Here's What To Expect 1.5K