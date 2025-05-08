City Girls May Have Inspired A Rap Duo Appearing In "GTA 6"

A female rap duo called Real Dimez is set to appear in Grand Theft Auto VI and fans think JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls were the inspiration. The two fictional rappers will be part of the hip-hop label, Only Raw Records. It was founded by Vice City characters Dre'Quan Priest and Boobie Ike, according to Kurrco.

When the page shared pictures of the characters on X (formerly Twitter), fans immediately clocked the City Girls inspiration. "I feel like Real Dimez is modelled after the City Girls," one user wrote. Another added: "Clearly a parody of City Girls."

The update comes after Rockstar finally shared a second trailer for the highly-anticipated game, earlier this week. In doing so, they also provided a synopsis for the plot. It reads: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

FL Studio has made it into GTA VI 😭🔥 The game will feature a new Hip-Hop label called Only Raw Records, founded by Vice City characters Dre'Quan Priest and Boobie Ike. Their roster includes Real Dimez, a female rap duo known for their viral tracks and strong social media… pic.twitter.com/gdfmMXktcJ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 6, 2025

Prior to dropping the second trailer, Rockstar confirmed that they were delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026. It's already been over a decade since its predecessor released back in September 2013.

“With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the company said in a statement. “We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”