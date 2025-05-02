GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time and the fans want it as quickly as possible. Overall, the release date was supposed to come later this year in the Fall of 2025.

However, with no new gameplay since the last trailer from 2023, fans have been anticipating some delays. After all, this is a massive game and the fans want it to be as perfect as humanly possible.

Well, Rockstar Games delivered the bad news this morning as they revealed that GTA 6 would be released in 2026. Furthermore, on their website, they issued a message explaining the delay.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."

When Is GTA VI Coming Out?

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will officially be coming out on May 26th of 2026, which is in over a year from now. It is unfathomable that was all have to wait that long.

For those who may not know, the new iteration of Grand Theft Auto will take place in Vice City. This is a fictionalized version of Miami. Furthermore, it will take place in the state of Leonida, which is meant to be a replica of Florida.

The game promises to be a classic, but it is one that we are all going to have to wait for. By 2026, it will have been 13 years since the last Grand Theft Auto game.