Tupac Murder Trial Hit With Multi-Month Delay

Last year, fans were shocked with the Las Vegas Police Department made an announcement. They confirmed that a raid they executed was part of an investigation related to the murder of Tupac Shakur. The murder took place in 1996 and has gone unsolved for decades. But the raid turned out to only be the start of a renewed interest in the late rapper's tragic death. Eventually they went on to arrest Duane "Keefe D" Davis and charge him with the murder.

The arrest didn't exactly come as a shock to many rap fans online. Keefe D has been publicly discussing the murder and his role in it for years now. In fact, his continued blatant discussion of facts about the case was one of the reasons cited for renewed interest in prosecuting the murder. But the eventual trial has already hit a series of road blocks preventing it from getting underway. He's had numerous issues with keeping lawyers. That even including part of his legal counsel failing to show up entirely during one pre-trial hearing. Those problems have persisted as the trial recently received yet another setback due to Keefe D getting a new lawyer.

Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial Delayed Again

Because Keefe D's new lawyer needs more time to gather evidence in discovery, his trial date was pushed all the way back to November. The news comes just a few weeks after D's bail was set at $750k. His new legal team claims that the money is coming in and he's not worried about procuring it, though as of today he remains behind bars.

The trial is expected to uncover tons of new evidence about one of the most talked about events in rap history. During pre-trial audio was played where Keefe D makes the claim that Diddy actually put out a million dollar hit on Tupac. The legendary rap mogul being brought into the trial seems like particularly bad timing as he's already dealing with a myriad of other legal issues. What do you think of Keefe D's trial for the murder of Tupac once again being delayed? Let us know in the comment section below.

