Keefe D Hires New Lawyer Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

Late last year it was reported that the man accused of being responsible for 2Pac's murder, Keefe D, didn't have the finances to hire a lawyer. He would instead be using public defenders Charles Cano and Robert Arroyo, who were appointed to represent him in November. They dealt with his request for bail, which was later set at $750K. While it was more than his lawyers were hoping for, prosecutors fought hard to keep him behind bars ahead of his trial. They argued that he was simply too dangerous to let out. He's currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Keefe D's trial is scheduled for June of this year, and to prepare, he recently hired a new private attorney. Carl Arnold, a Nevada lawyer, will replace his public defenders. It's unclear whether or not Keefe D and his family will be able to gather the funds necessary to post his bail before the trial. If he is released, however, he'll be placed on house arrest.

Keefe D Secures New Legal Representation

Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court with his attorney Charles Cano for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis was indicted in 2023 on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. (Photo by Rachel Aston-Pool/Getty Images)

Previously, Keefe D has spoken openly about his alleged involvement in 2Pac's murder. According to him, however, this was all simply for "entertainment." In a court filing from December, his lawyers argued that their client believed he had immunity, and discussed the case solely for financial gain. “The book and video interviews were produced for a financial benefit under the belief that Duane had immunity," they wrote. “The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified. The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money from a situation that Kading and others had already profited.”

Keefe D pleaded not guilty to 2Pac's murder in November, and if convicted could face life in prison. What do you think of Keefe D reportedly dropping his public defenders before trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

