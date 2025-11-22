Kendrick Lamar's Movie With "South Park" Creators Delayed Indefinitely

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 334 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Movie South Park Creators Delayed Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bad news for Kendrick Lamar fans... Although they haven't had much to complain about over the past 18 months or so.

Kendrick Lamar is going to start 2026 with a pretty clean slate, as his "Grand National" tour will officially wrap up next month to end his 2025. Now, there is no next move in sight for him... Especially after his movie with the South Park creators received an indefinite delay this week.

According to Deadline, the Matt Stone and Trey Parker-assisted live-action comedy film has been indefinitely pushed back from its March 20, 2026 release date. This follows an earlier delay from July 4, 2025. "It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie," Park County and pgLang partners reportedly stated. The untitled film's producers are the Compton lyricist and Dave Free for pgLang, and Stone and Parker for their Park County company.

With no new release date in sight, this is disappointing news for fans who were excited and unsurprising news for fans who were skeptical. No matter what side you fall on, it seems like the team wants to work hard to make the best film they can to beat both expectations. Per insiders referenced by Deadline, the "Grand National" tour and the new South Park season cut into the film's original timeline and production.

Read More: FERG Reveals What Led To Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And A$AP Rocky’s Fallout

Whitney Springs?

We will see whether or not we get more updates on this upcoming movie sooner rather than later. But for now, fans shouldn't hold their breath on anything coming out soon in 2026.

Previous reports alleged that this film would be called Whitney Springs and that "the film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his." But this Deadline report doesn't indicate a confirmed title or plot. With this indefinite delay in mind, who knows what the final product will look like?

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar got many Grammy nominations this year, including for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Will this be another sweep like in 2024? We doubt it, but K.Dot did just open his mouth... You do the rest.

Read More: Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song From The GKMC Era Surfaces Online

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Pop Culture Kendrick Lamar Film With Creators Of "South Park" Receives Hefty Delay 4.3K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music Kendrick Lamar Caught Filming Scenes For "South Park" Creators' New Movie 3.4K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music Kendrick Lamar Teaming Up With South Park Creators For New Original Comedy Film 1.8K
Kendrick Lamar GNX Outsell Drake $$$4U Billboard Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Still Projected To Outsell Drake’s “$$$4U” On Next Billboard Chart 3.2K
Comments 0