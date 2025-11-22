Kendrick Lamar's Movie With "South Park" Creators Delayed Indefinitely

Kendrick Lamar is going to start 2026 with a pretty clean slate, as his "Grand National" tour will officially wrap up next month to end his 2025. Now, there is no next move in sight for him... Especially after his movie with the South Park creators received an indefinite delay this week.

According to Deadline, the Matt Stone and Trey Parker-assisted live-action comedy film has been indefinitely pushed back from its March 20, 2026 release date. This follows an earlier delay from July 4, 2025. "It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie," Park County and pgLang partners reportedly stated. The untitled film's producers are the Compton lyricist and Dave Free for pgLang, and Stone and Parker for their Park County company.

With no new release date in sight, this is disappointing news for fans who were excited and unsurprising news for fans who were skeptical. No matter what side you fall on, it seems like the team wants to work hard to make the best film they can to beat both expectations. Per insiders referenced by Deadline, the "Grand National" tour and the new South Park season cut into the film's original timeline and production.

Whitney Springs?

We will see whether or not we get more updates on this upcoming movie sooner rather than later. But for now, fans shouldn't hold their breath on anything coming out soon in 2026.

Previous reports alleged that this film would be called Whitney Springs and that "the film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his." But this Deadline report doesn't indicate a confirmed title or plot. With this indefinite delay in mind, who knows what the final product will look like?

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar got many Grammy nominations this year, including for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Will this be another sweep like in 2024? We doubt it, but K.Dot did just open his mouth... You do the rest.