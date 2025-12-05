Kendrick Lamar’s Possible 2026 Tour Could Push Back His Upcoming Comedy With ‘South Park’ Team

BY Tallie Spencer 107 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Will Kendrick Lamar go on tour next year?

Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited comedy film with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone is inching closer to the finish line, but there’s one factor still clouding its release schedule. Kendrick might hit the road next year. According to new reports from Variety, the film has quietly become one of the most protected projects at Paramount. Only a handful of executives have been allowed to read the script, and insiders describe it as “outrageously funny,” with Kendrick, Parker, and Stone maintaining full creative control.

The trio has reportedly been crafting the comedy for years, building around a premise that originally followed a young Black museum worker who grows tired of reenacting slavery for tourists. Sources note that the early logline may be outdated, as the film has gone through significant rewrites and reshoots.

Those reshoots were actually part of the delay. Kendrick allegedly pushed for major changes late in the process, which stalled the original production timeline. With Paramount under new ownership, executives are reportedly nervous but have no choice but to release the movie theatrically. One insider even joked they’ll drop it “with closed eyes and gritted teeth,” given the bold creative direction.

Read More: Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song From The GKMC Era Surfaces Online

Kendrick May Be Going On Tour Next Year

Trey Parker is also said to appear in the film as the mayor of the town where the story unfolds. Moreover, adding another layer of South Park humor to Kendrick’s already experimental vision.

But the biggest question mark is timing. Word broke elsewhere that Kendrick was considering a world tour. And if that becomes official, the studio will have to schedule the film around his availability. With Kendrick carrying the level of influence he does, Paramount is unlikely to release it without his full promotional support. That means the movie could be pushed even further, depending on how the tour plans develop.

For now, the film remains finished but floating, ready for the right moment. And waiting on Kendrick’s next move. If he does hit the road next year, fans might get a blockbuster tour and a wild new Kendrick-led comedy in the same era.

Read More: FERG Reveals What Led To Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And A$AP Rocky’s Fallout

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Movie South Park Creators Delayed Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Movie With "South Park" Creators Delayed Indefinitely 2.2K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Pop Culture Kendrick Lamar Film With Creators Of "South Park" Receives Hefty Delay 4.3K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music Kendrick Lamar Caught Filming Scenes For "South Park" Creators' New Movie 3.5K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals Title And Release Date For Upcoming Film 25.8K
Comments 0