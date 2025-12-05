Kendrick Lamar’s Possible 2026 Tour Could Push Back His Upcoming Comedy With ‘South Park’ Team

Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited comedy film with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone is inching closer to the finish line, but there’s one factor still clouding its release schedule. Kendrick might hit the road next year. According to new reports from Variety, the film has quietly become one of the most protected projects at Paramount. Only a handful of executives have been allowed to read the script, and insiders describe it as “outrageously funny,” with Kendrick, Parker, and Stone maintaining full creative control.

The trio has reportedly been crafting the comedy for years, building around a premise that originally followed a young Black museum worker who grows tired of reenacting slavery for tourists. Sources note that the early logline may be outdated, as the film has gone through significant rewrites and reshoots.

Those reshoots were actually part of the delay. Kendrick allegedly pushed for major changes late in the process, which stalled the original production timeline. With Paramount under new ownership, executives are reportedly nervous but have no choice but to release the movie theatrically. One insider even joked they’ll drop it “with closed eyes and gritted teeth,” given the bold creative direction.

Kendrick May Be Going On Tour Next Year

Trey Parker is also said to appear in the film as the mayor of the town where the story unfolds. Moreover, adding another layer of South Park humor to Kendrick’s already experimental vision.

But the biggest question mark is timing. Word broke elsewhere that Kendrick was considering a world tour. And if that becomes official, the studio will have to schedule the film around his availability. With Kendrick carrying the level of influence he does, Paramount is unlikely to release it without his full promotional support. That means the movie could be pushed even further, depending on how the tour plans develop.