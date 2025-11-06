Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song From The GKMC Era Surfaces Online

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's 2012 classic "good kid, m.A.A.d city" recently celebrated its 13-year anniversary, doing so on October 22.

As you all know, musicians sit on tons of songs that will never see an official release. It's a shame too because some of the material is truly spectacular and rivals the artist's product that's out in the open. Kendrick Lamar is no exception to this with tracks like "Bodies" and "Cartoons & Cereal," for example.

He especially has so much heat in vault given that each era of his career is uniquely iconic. Unfortunately, Kendrick can't unleash everything he records, but we do hope he will give fans some of his unreleased tracks.

Another one that is now on that long list is this one that was played by TDE affiliate MackWop. Last night, he posted an hour-long stream to his YouTube channel per HipHopNMore. While online, he was reacting to Jeremy Hecht's video about K. Dot, Drake, and J. Cole's come ups and how they all crossed paths.

During the Lamar segment, Hecht included an interview clip with Bootleg Kev in which they discussed good kid, m.A.A.d city. That inspired MackWop to comb through some old files, which led him to find one of Lamar's recordings from that era.

It's an insane track that sees him absolutely body a beat sampling Radiohead's "Everything In Its Right Place."

Kendrick Lamar Tour

He floats over it incredibly effortlessly and has MackWop in a state of awe. While there doesn't seem to be a title for it, we are praying that we get it officially someday. Maybe on the 15th or 20th anniversary of GKMC? The project just turned 13 as of October 22.

It just goes to show how special Kendrick was even during the more developmental stage of his now Hall-of-Fame worthy career.

In other Lamar news, the Compton rapper is preparing to head to Australia for a four-date tour as a part of the Grand National world trek. He just wrapped up his South America run in early October with the last performance taking place in Chile. His first stop will be on December 6 at Victoria Park. After that, he has shows on the 7th, 13th, and 14th. For the time being, Doechii is still slated to join him.

