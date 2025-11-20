FERG Reveals What Led To Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And A$AP Rocky’s Fallout

BY Caroline Fisher 1305 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FERG Drake Kendrick Lamar A$AP Rocky Fallout Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: FERG visits SiriusXM Studios on November 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
During a recent interview, FERG reflected A$AP Mob joining Drake's 2012 "Club Paradise" tour with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and A$AP Rocky used to have a solid friendship. Now, however, that has certainly changed. During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, FERG recalled A$AP Mob joining Drizzy's 2012 "Club Paradise" tour alongside Kendrick. He reflected on the experience fondly, but thinks that growing apart from old friends is simply part of life.

"I feel like that's kinda natural, though," he explained. "Because even when you think about the family dynamic. And little brother and big brother things. A lot of time, the little brother want to grow up and prove theyself and not be under the wing of the big brother."

"That happens a lot," FERG continued. "People grow into individuals. A lot of the time, where we start is not really who we are. We still growing into the person we are. So, the K-Dot that was on tour, the Drake that was on tour, the Rocky that was on tour, the FERG that was on tour is not that same person. We was still learning ourselves."

Read More: Fat Joe Credits Drake For Hip-Hop's Dominance On The Billboard Hot 100

Is FERG Still In A$AP?

This isn't the only end of an era FERG has discussed in recent months, however. During a chat with Touré earlier this year, he also spoke on the status of ASAP. “Well, I don’t think there is A$AP anymore,” he revealed. “There’s not a Cozy Tape out, a new one. Or there’s not an office, there’s not a record label, A$AP Worldwide. There’s not a record label. I think it’s a thing of the past.”

“I think people hold onto the legacy that we created and those things but when you think about A$AP, I think from the music point, you think about me and Rocky who did the music and all of that. Of course, it was built off the backs of Bari and Yams and all of that but we’re the faces," he added.

“We came together as a collective and we loved it and we’ve grown into these different entities,” Ferg concluded. “But we came together as a collective to do something positive and create opportunities for ourselves and our family and our friends. So we killed it. We did that for 12 years.”

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Shatter Record For Highest-Grossing Hip-Hop Tour

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 6.1K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.3K
Comments 1