FERG Reveals What Led To Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And A$AP Rocky’s Fallout

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and A$AP Rocky used to have a solid friendship. Now, however, that has certainly changed. During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, FERG recalled A$AP Mob joining Drizzy's 2012 "Club Paradise" tour alongside Kendrick. He reflected on the experience fondly, but thinks that growing apart from old friends is simply part of life.

"I feel like that's kinda natural, though," he explained. "Because even when you think about the family dynamic. And little brother and big brother things. A lot of time, the little brother want to grow up and prove theyself and not be under the wing of the big brother."

"That happens a lot," FERG continued. "People grow into individuals. A lot of the time, where we start is not really who we are. We still growing into the person we are. So, the K-Dot that was on tour, the Drake that was on tour, the Rocky that was on tour, the FERG that was on tour is not that same person. We was still learning ourselves."

Is FERG Still In A$AP?

This isn't the only end of an era FERG has discussed in recent months, however. During a chat with Touré earlier this year, he also spoke on the status of ASAP. “Well, I don’t think there is A$AP anymore,” he revealed. “There’s not a Cozy Tape out, a new one. Or there’s not an office, there’s not a record label, A$AP Worldwide. There’s not a record label. I think it’s a thing of the past.”

“I think people hold onto the legacy that we created and those things but when you think about A$AP, I think from the music point, you think about me and Rocky who did the music and all of that. Of course, it was built off the backs of Bari and Yams and all of that but we’re the faces," he added.