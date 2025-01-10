Ferg Comes Clean On The Current State Of The A$AP Mob

Ferg's ties to the Mob have been pretty inconsistent for nearly five years.

For the last few years, the beloved New York rap group known as the A$AP Mob has not been as nearly tight knit as it used to. In the late 2000s to late 2010s, they were one of the premier collectives. They had the commercial superstar in A$AP Rocky, a perfect "glue guy" in A$AP Ferg, and a solid supporting cast is Nast, Twelvvy, among others. They even had previous up-and-comers such as Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty making strong contributions toward the end of the 2010's decade. Of course, you can never forget the legendary founder, the late and great A$AP Yams. However, at the turn of the 2020s, the connection has just not been the same.

For the most part, Rocky and Ferg had been the ones drawing fans into their sound. But they have not been as consistent in terms of putting out solo material. The same can be said when it comes to linking with their Mob mates. Ferg is especially one to focus on, especially since he made his shocking name change in May of last year. Not only that, but in 2020, there was a little bit of a rift between him and one the posse's co-founders, Illz.

Ferg Is Moving On From The A$AP Mob

Numerous reports came out that he had kicked him out of the Mob due to his music being "dumb trash" and that. Nast then attempted to weather the storm by saying that fights with family happen essentially. Despite all of these factors, the presence of the A$AP Mob is still around to some degree. But if you ask Ferg, he's got a different opinion. In a new interview with hip-hop journalist Toure, he was asked about if he was still in A$AP to which he replied, "I am A$AP. Me, along with Rocky, and the founders who built it—RIP to A$AP Yams."

However, he then explains that due to multiple reasons, it's not really an entity anymore. "I don’t think there is A$AP anymore. It’s not a new Cozy Tape out… there’s not an office… a record label, A$AP Worldwide… I think [A$AP] is a thing of the past. I think people hold on to the legacy that we created and those things. But when you think about A$AP, you think about... me and Rocky, who did the music, and of course, it was built off the backs of [A$AP Bari] and [A$AP] Yams, but we’re the faces. If we’re not making no music and not putting out no new timestamps, then there is no A$AP." He then nailed the coffin shut by clarifying that he's all in on focusing on the "FERG" brand and that he's not A$AP Ferg anymore.