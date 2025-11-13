It's been several months since Kendrick Lamar and SZA embarked on their co-headlining "Grand National" tour, and now, they have yet another impressive accomplishment to celebrate. Per Kurrco, the tour has become the highest-grossing hip hop tour of all time, and there's still more shows to come. Reportedly, it's managed to rake in more than a staggering $332.1 million so far.

This is far from the first exciting milestone the "luther" artists have reached in recent months, however. They broke records immediately upon kicking off the tour with a performance in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April. The show because the highest-grossing hip hop show in history, grossing over $9.124 million thanks to a whopping 47,354 supporters.

The "Grand National" tour is scheduled to close on December 14 following shows in Melbourne, Ballarat, Perth, Sydney, and more. SZA will not join Kendrick for the Australian leg of the tour, though it will feature ScHoolboy Q as a supporting act.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

The tour has been a massive success so far, but it hasn't come without its downsides. SZA, for example, has received some backlash for her decision to include "Rich Baby Daddy" on her setlist despite Kendrick's feud with Drake. She defended her decision to do so during an interview with GQ published earlier this month.

“Why wouldn’t I? ‘Poetic Justice’ was in the set list, so why wouldn’t I keep ‘Rich Baby Daddy’?" she questioned. "I don’t know why I wouldn’t be celebrating some sh*t that I ate up.” SZA went on to discuss the beef as a whole, and why she chose not to get involved.

“It was something between two grown-ass men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-ass men, you know?" she asked. "And I feel like that’s how everybody felt—with the exception of people who didn’t feel that way. I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”