Ja Rule might have come up long before Drake, but according to him, the Toronto rapper doesn't need any pointers from him. During a recent appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, the New Yorker was asked what kind of advice he'd give the Grammy winner, if any. He made it clear that he thinks Drake is doing just fine without his help.

“Why I gotta advise Drake?” he asked. “Why can’t I advise Kendrick?” Ja Rule continued, pointing out the fact that Drizzy is living a life of luxury.

“Drake don’t need no advice,” he stated. “Drake is rich, got a big a** plane. Have you seen his plane? What we talking about Drake for, man? That n***a chilling, man.”

Ja does know a thing or two about rap beef, however, as he's dealt with his fair share of it throughout his career.

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

He's been beefing with 50 Cent for decades, for example, and the two of them are still at odds. In July of this year, Ja even took to X to shade his longtime foe by bragging about his impressive tour earnings.

"Ya’ll going to that Ja Rule concert??? [laughing emoji]," he wrote alongside a performance montage. "Imagine trying to clown someone currently on tour making 6 figures a show you n****s cooked… @50cent take notes like you been doing this what a REAL performer looks like… lmao."

Before that, he clowned Fif over his "Legacy" tour in Europe with Mary J Blige and Fat Joe, and rumors that they were selling discounted tickets due to low demand. "His tickets sold out Ja Fool," one 50 Cent fan wrote at the time. "You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis," Ja wrote back.