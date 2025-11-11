Ja Rule Explains Why He's A "Better Rapper" Than 50 Cent

Ja Rule spoke about his longtime rivalry with 50 Cent during a new appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. In doing so, he argued that he's a "better rapper" than 50, but still isn't interested in playing into any negativity between them. Instead, Ja says he's rooting for 50.

The conversation began with the idea that fans have to pick Ja or 50. “But you don’t though,” Ja said, as caught by Complex. “I know how fans see it but you really don’t. At the end of the day, you’ve gotta kinda love both or you gotta kinda respect both. You don’t gotta love both but you gotta respect both. You gotta appreciate both, and that’s just what it is. Even in rap competitions and battles and beefs and sh*t like that, you know I have a very different take on it than everybody does. … He has a take on it that was his take.”

“I feel like I was the better rapper,” he continued. “I felt like I made the better records. I feel like my records aged better, still. So that’s how I feel inside. I don’t know how everybody else feels.”

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been at odds for years. Further speaking with Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, Ja weighed in on the idea of the two ever making amends and collaborating on music. “We’ve never done a record together,” he said. “We’ve never been friends, so I don’t know why people wanna see that.”

Ja brought 50 up again while discussing Kendrick Lamar and Drake's recent viral feud. “That’s why I don’t sit here and promote the negativity between me and 50,” Ja explained. “I don’t give a f*ck about that sh*t. I wish that Black man luck, man. Go ahead and do you, man. Get your money, man. But do right, do better. Because all you do is f*cking sh*t on other Black people too. That’s all he does.” 50 has yet to respond to Ja's interview on social media.