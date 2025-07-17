Ja Rule Taunts 50 Cent By Bragging About His Earnings As A “Real Performer”

BY Caroline Fisher 964 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Taunts 50 Cent Hip Hop News
Ja Rule performs during the first day of the 2022 Dreamville Festival on April 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Maya Carter / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Ja Rule took to Twitter to diss 50 Cent once again amid his "Where The Party At" tour with Nelly and Eve.

50 Cent and Ja Rule have a long history of not getting along, and by the looks of things, that won't be changing anytime soon. Earlier today, the latter took to X to throw some serious shade while bragging about his impressive tour earnings. "Ya’ll going to that Ja Rule concert??? [laughing emoji]," he captioned a live performance montage. "Imagine trying to clown someone currently on tour making 6 figures a show you n****s cooked… @50cent take notes like you been doing this what a REAL performer looks like… lmao."

Ja Rule is currently making his way across North America on the "Where The Party At" tour alongside Nelly, Eve, and more. The tour kicked off earlier this year with a series of international dates, and is expected to conclude in September with a show in Little Rock, Arkansas.

At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Ja Rule's latest diss.

Read More: 50 Cent Flaunts Sold-Out London Show After Ja Rule Trolled Him Over Alleged Low Ticket Sales

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

This isn't the first jab he's thrown in recent weeks, however. Last month, he also mocked Fif over his "Legacy" tour in Europe with Mary J Blige and Fat Joe. The performer was offering a 2-for-1 deal on tickets, and it was rumored that this was due to low demand.

One fan tried to come to 50 Cent's defense, but it only prompted more clowning. "His tickets sold out Ja Fool," the fan wrote. "You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis," Ja Rule fired back, adding a laughing emoji.

It didn't take long for 50 Cent to respond either. A few days later, he shared a screenshot of a report about his July 4 show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being sold out. “How do you win a fight, if you’re fighting someone who is too stupid to know they lost?” he captioned it. “Just keep hitting them till they stop moving.”

Read More: Ja Rule Ruthlessly Mocks 50 Cent For Alleged Poor Ticket Sales

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Flaunts Sold-Out Show Ja Rule Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Flaunts Sold-Out London Show After Ja Rule Trolled Him Over Alleged Low Ticket Sales 1.9K
ja-rule-mocks-50-cent-concert-tickets-hip-hop-news Music Ja Rule Ruthlessly Mocks 50 Cent For Alleged Poor Ticket Sales 6.8K
The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals Music Ja Rule Fires Back At 50 Cent Over Jokes About Being Denied Entry Into U.K. 2.7K
Collage-Maker-29-Jun-2023-10-54-AM-5309 Beef 50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For "Stupid" Stretcher Stunt 2.1K
Comments 1