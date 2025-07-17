50 Cent and Ja Rule have a long history of not getting along, and by the looks of things, that won't be changing anytime soon. Earlier today, the latter took to X to throw some serious shade while bragging about his impressive tour earnings. "Ya’ll going to that Ja Rule concert??? [laughing emoji]," he captioned a live performance montage. "Imagine trying to clown someone currently on tour making 6 figures a show you n****s cooked… @50cent take notes like you been doing this what a REAL performer looks like… lmao."

Ja Rule is currently making his way across North America on the "Where The Party At" tour alongside Nelly, Eve, and more. The tour kicked off earlier this year with a series of international dates, and is expected to conclude in September with a show in Little Rock, Arkansas.

At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Ja Rule's latest diss.

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

This isn't the first jab he's thrown in recent weeks, however. Last month, he also mocked Fif over his "Legacy" tour in Europe with Mary J Blige and Fat Joe. The performer was offering a 2-for-1 deal on tickets, and it was rumored that this was due to low demand.

One fan tried to come to 50 Cent's defense, but it only prompted more clowning. "His tickets sold out Ja Fool," the fan wrote. "You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis," Ja Rule fired back, adding a laughing emoji.

It didn't take long for 50 Cent to respond either. A few days later, he shared a screenshot of a report about his July 4 show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being sold out. “How do you win a fight, if you’re fighting someone who is too stupid to know they lost?” he captioned it. “Just keep hitting them till they stop moving.”