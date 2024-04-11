Kendrick Lamar Teaming Up With South Park Creators For New Original Comedy Film

Just a few weeks after starting the beef that became the biggest rap story of 2024 so far, Kendrick Lamar has shared some entirely separate news. That came in the form of a reveal that he's working on a new comedy film. The rapper is collaborating with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park for the film. Though it's still pretty early in development fans are already getting excited after hearing the premise for the upcoming film.

"The film follows a young Black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum who discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his" information shared about the film reads. Fans will have to wait a little bit more than a year before they can see the film when it hits the theaters on July 4, 2025. Lamar has a pretty scant history of appearing in films and on television and is almost always playing himself when he does. Check out the announcement for the upcoming comedy film below.

Kendrick Lamar Working On New Original Comedy Film

Kendrick Lamar is still currently sitting atop the Hot 100. He appears on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" where he takes shots at both Drake and J. Cole in his verse. The song immediately soared to number one on the Hot 100 where its spent two weeks. It's even challenging for a third week on the top spot after holding off Beyonce's "TEXAS HOLD EM." The track became Kendrick's first ever to spent multiple weeks atop the Hot 100.

Fans now think that Drake could be hitting back with a diss track soon. Some cryptic posts he made to Instagram have fans speculating that he could be responding with a new song tonight. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar teaming up with the creators of South Park for a new original comedy film? Do you think you'll go out to see the film when it drops next year? Let us know in the comment section below.

