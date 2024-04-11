Kendrick Lamar's Guest Verse Powers Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Another Commercial Milestone 2024

The song is seeking a third week on top of the Hot 100.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
36 Views
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance

Last month, Future & Metro Boomin released their new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. It's the first of a pair of albums they promised this year with the second one due to drop tonight. The album sports a number of high-profile features from artists like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross. But the show-stealing moment came from Kendrick Lamar who appeared on "Like That" where he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole. The commercial success of both that song and the album itself has been staggering.

First, WE DON'T TRUST YOU debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album nabbed the biggest sales week of 2024 so far, though Beyonce took the record for herself just a week later. "Like That" itself also climbed to a number-one debut on the Hot 100. It stuck there for a second week even holding off Beyonce's lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM." The song is actually challenging for a third week at the number-one spot next week. Now the track has officially hit 1 million equivalent sales in just 18 days, the fastest song of 2024 to hit that milestone so far.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children

Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track Is The Fastest Selling Song Of The Year

Earlier this week, Joe Budden teased a continuation of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef. He claimed that both rappers had been in the studio and even went as far as to describe what they both recorded as "nuclear." He also speculated that the Drake response could drop as early as this week.

"Like That" became Kendrick's first song to ever spend multiple weeks at number one on the Hot 100. He had previously hit the top spot twice with "Humble" and his Taylor Swift collaboration "Bad Blood." What do you think of "Like That" becoming the fastest selling song of 2024? Do you think the song will spend a third week at the top spot on the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "XXX": A Sonic Manifesto Of Modern Turmoil

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Debuts At #1 On The Hot 100
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"
20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way Of Water" U.S. Premiere - ArrivalsMusicThe Weeknd Extends His Record For Annual Top 10 Hits
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23MusicMetro Boomin Refutes Claim That "Like That" Only Hit #1 Because Of Drake, Reveals His Phone Was Hacked By Toronto Number Shortly Before Album Release