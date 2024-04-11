Kendrick Lamar's Guest Verse Powers Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Another Commercial Milestone 2024

Last month, Future & Metro Boomin released their new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. It's the first of a pair of albums they promised this year with the second one due to drop tonight. The album sports a number of high-profile features from artists like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross. But the show-stealing moment came from Kendrick Lamar who appeared on "Like That" where he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole. The commercial success of both that song and the album itself has been staggering.

First, WE DON'T TRUST YOU debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album nabbed the biggest sales week of 2024 so far, though Beyonce took the record for herself just a week later. "Like That" itself also climbed to a number-one debut on the Hot 100. It stuck there for a second week even holding off Beyonce's lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM." The song is actually challenging for a third week at the number-one spot next week. Now the track has officially hit 1 million equivalent sales in just 18 days, the fastest song of 2024 to hit that milestone so far.

Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track Is The Fastest Selling Song Of The Year

Earlier this week, Joe Budden teased a continuation of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef. He claimed that both rappers had been in the studio and even went as far as to describe what they both recorded as "nuclear." He also speculated that the Drake response could drop as early as this week.

"Like That" became Kendrick's first song to ever spend multiple weeks at number one on the Hot 100. He had previously hit the top spot twice with "Humble" and his Taylor Swift collaboration "Bad Blood." What do you think of "Like That" becoming the fastest selling song of 2024? Do you think the song will spend a third week at the top spot on the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

