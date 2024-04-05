The Weeknd Extends His Record For Annual Top 10 Hits

Last week, Future and Metro Boomin unleashed their highly anticipated new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. After a full year of teasing the project was unsurprisingly a massive commercial success. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, scoring the biggest sales week of 2024 so far. It also debuted its entire tracklist on the Hot 100 including half of the Top 10. "Like That" with Kendrick Lamar stormed into the top spot while "Type Sh*t" with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott turned up at number two.

Debuting at number 9 on the charts was "Young Metro" which features The Weekend. The song is Abel's 99th to land on the Hot 100, meaning his next entry will be his landmark 100th Hot 100 hit. But arguably even more impressive is the record it helped him extend. He has a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 every single year dating back to 2014, which is the longest active streak. It's even more impressive that he's kept that streak up without dropping a new album since Dawn FM hit back in 2022. Check out the full scope of his newest chart achievement below.

The Weekend Hits 11 Years Of Top 10 Hits

Last month, The Weeknd also appeared in the music video for "Young Metro." Unsurprisingly given the success of the album, the video was also a smash hit. It's racked up 5.4 million views in just 11 days since it first dropped. The video is also still in the top 20 of YouTube's trending list for music despite how long it's been out.

That video came just a month after The Weeknd released the music video for his song "Popular. " The track features both Playboi Carti and Madonna and featured on The Idol series soundtrack. What do you think of The Weeknd having a top 10 hit every single year dating back to 2014? How long do you think his streak of top 10 hits will last? Let us know in the comment section below.

