Joe Budden Teases Drake's Upcoming "Nuclear" Response To Kendrick Lamar

Last month, Kendrick Lamar kicked off the biggest story in rap music this year. He used his verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" to challenge both Drake and J. Cole directly. The first response came from Cole himself who returned shots on his surprise-released new mixtape Might Delete Later. As many rap fans were digesting the response and labeling it underwhelming, Cole went back on what he said. During his Dreamville Festival set over the weekend he apologized for the diss. Throughout the entire time the drama has been unfolding, Joe Budden has been reacting.

In previous episodes of his show, Budden has been calling on Drake to make some sort of response. But in a new episode, he makes a revelation that has fans following the beef closely on the edge of their seat. He claims to have verifiable information confirming that Drake has been in the booth. But Budden doesn't just hint that there is a response track on the way, but that it could be a major event. He claims that "people who can rap" are using terms like "nuclear" to describe the next chapter in the beef. He even ends the segment off with a tease that the song could be coming as soon as later this week. Check out the clip from his newest podcast episode below.

Joe Budden Talks Upcoming Drake Response

A continuation of the diss is in line with a story that broke about Drake earlier this week. A picture of a whiteboard backstage during one of his recent tour stops made the rounds online. It featured a message about the competitive spirit of rap preventing there from ever being peace. Fans at the time took it as a sign that Drake wasn't going to sit back and stay quiet and now that's looking like the case.

What do you think of Joe Budden's revelation that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef will continue with new songs? Do you think Drake has a chance to come out on top? Let us know in the comment section below.

