Drake Delivers Backstage Message That Has Fans Believing A Kendrick Lamar Diss Is Coming

Fans want the diss now.

Drake was dissed by Kendrick Lamar on the song "Like That." Overall, this happened a few weeks ago, and it sent the hip-hop world into a bit of a frenzy. However, since that time, no response has been given. Of course, we got something from J. Cole on Friday with "7 Minute Drill." Unfortunately, Cole opted to apologize immediately after, thus negating everything he said. Now, Lamar is still winning the race, and it is up to Drake to come out and catch up. He's been hinting at a potential diss track, but there have been no confirmations.

While on the final leg of his tour with J. Cole, Drake reportedly left a message on the whiteboard. As you will see, it is a message about hip-hop and how it has always been a competitive sport. Drizzy has never backed down from a challenge, and for years, people have come for the throne. He understands he's at the top, and that means having to defend himself when called upon. “THE RAP GAME WILL NEVER BE AT PEACE. THERE WILL ALWAYS BE COMPETITION. AND AS LONG AS THERE'S COMPETITION, THERE WILL NEVER BE PEACE. EVERYONE WANTS TO BE THE ONE," he wrote.

Drake Gets Philosophical

With this message in mind, it should come as no surprise that there are numerous fans out there who believe a diss track is coming. From the notepad and the Larry O'Brien trophy to the latest whiteboard message, it just seems like Drake is ready for war. However, we won't know for sure until that song finally hits Spotify. Either way, the megastar is going to be judged regardless of what his response or lack thereof might be.

Let us know what you think about this message from Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this will be the jumping off point for a diss track? Do you believe that the diss would drop on Friday? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

