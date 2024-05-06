Kendrick Lamar And Tommy Richman Neck And Neck For Top Spot On Next Week's Hot 100

The biggest beef in hip-hop has already proven to be quite lucrative for the artists at its core. Only two of the songs where Drake and Kendrick Lamar directly diss each other have hit the hot 100 so far. The first was "Like That" which landed on Future & Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU back in March. The shots Kendrick threw out combined with the impressive sales of the song itself led to the track debuting at the very top spot on the Hot 100, where it stayed for multiple weeks. It was the second beef-spawning track to debut at the top spot this year following Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS."

Now Kendrick Lamar is aiming for yet another number one debut spawning from the beef, but he isn't getting it without a fight. His biggest challenger is Tommy Richman, who just debuted his new song "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" at number two on this week's Hot 100. This weeks chart leader "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift and Post Malone is expected to slip down the charts. That leaves Kendrick's first track addressing Drake head on "euphoria" to battle with Richman's "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" which is expected to get a boost in streaming this week. Chart projections between the pair are currently too close to call.

Kendrick Lamar And Tommy Richman Battling For Number One

"Like That" has the potential to become one of Kendrick's biggest Hot 100 hits of all time. Billboard already has the song listed as his 28th biggest Hot 100 hit after just 5 weeks. The song returned to the top 10 of the chart this week. That came after Taylor owned the entirety of the chart's peak on last week's edition.

