Polo G Delays His New Album Following Arrest Last Month

Polo G was originally intending to release his new album very soon. The album is called Hood Poet and was originally due to arrive on September 15. The album is sure to be one of the biggest of the year when it eventually does drop. Polo has debuted three straight albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. His last two releases have both debuted in the top 2 with his 2021 album Hall Of Fame hitting the number one spot on the chart in 2021. He began the journey to his new era last month when he dropped the lead single to the album "Barely Holdin' On."

About a week after that song dropped, however, everything in the immediate future changed for Polo G. His home was raided by police in connection with a robbery, and while he attempted to clarify the situation via his attorney, that turned out to only be the beginning. Just a few days later the news broke that Polo and his brother had been arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Included in the charges are kidnapping, assault, or robbery. While they made bail shortly after, clearly Polo is anticipating more legal drama coming forward. As a result he's delaying his upcoming album.

Polo G's "Hood Poet" Delayed Indefinitely

Polo G took to Instagram today to announce the delay of the album. "Wanted to Tap Back in & Let y’all kno imma be postponing my album drop til further notice…just gettin back on track from a minor set back I’ll be updating y’all and droppin new music soon Ik y’all been waitin on me & I appreciate the ones who show genuine support but it’ll be worth the wait I promise," his caption read.

Earlier this year Polo G teamed up with Soufside and Marshmellow for a new single called "Grown Man." The track became an instant hit with fans racking up over 30 million streams on Spotify since its release. What do you think of Polo G being forced to delay his album following his arrest? Let us know in the comment section below.

