Polo G’s Home Raided By Police

Polo G’s home was recently raided by police in connection to a robbery, according to TMZ. In a new clip obtained by the outlet, several police vehicles are seen surrounding the performer’s $5 million mansion. He along with various others are then seen being ordered to walk out of the home. They are all shown filing out of the home, holding their hands up as they make their exit. Authorities are heard speaking to them over a megaphone, giving them directions. As Polo G gets closer to the police, one officer also puts him into handcuffs.

According to reports, four people were taken into custody following the police search. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not anybody has been arrested. A representative for Polo G claims that the raid was part of an ongoing investigation that the artist is not the primary focus of.

Polo G Put Into Handcuffs

There is little else known about the police raid, or the aforementioned robbery. “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency,” the rep explained. They also add that Polo G will give fans an update on the situation eventually. Though it’s uncertain what repercussions Polo G could be facing, the raid certainly puts a damper on some exciting things he has in the works.

The artist is just ahead of the release of his new album, Hood Poet, which is scheduled to drop on September 15. He even recently claimed that the album could be his final offering before his retirement. Polo G shared the album’s lead single last week, later taking to Twitter to share his thoughts with followers. He said the rap game isn’t what it used to be, and since he’s already made over $30 million, it might be time for him take a step back after Hood Poet. It’s unclear how the artist’s legal situation could impact the release. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Polo G.

