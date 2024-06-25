Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Demands No Jumper Pay Him For Prison Release Coverage

After getting out of juvie, the man pulled up to No Jumper.

Pop Smoke's alleged killer pulled up to No Jumper in Los Angeles demanding payment for their coverage of his release from prison. Few details have been confirmed regarding his release, but it appears he got out of a juvenile detention center for his 21st birthday. "You got all these people following me. All these people doing all this extra sh*t.," he began, before demanding No Jumper pay him for the coverage. He concluded by threatening them not to do so again. Sometime later, he filmed himself outside of the store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

No Jumper doesn't appear too concerned about the posts, as they shared them on Instagram themselves. One user in the comments wrote: "69 is alive and well, George Zimmerman is alive and well, nipsey killer is chilling and so is Vons Killer. Nobody gon do none and we’ve seen it happen time and time an time again." Another questioned how he's out so soon: "I am still perplexed how you can takes someone life and be out in the streets a few years later. But people are locked up for decades over non violent drug offenses??!?"

Read More: Pop Smoke Murder Trial Faces Delay Due To Alleged Killer Failing To Negotiate Plea Deal

Pop Smoke Attends Lil Uzi Vert's Birthday Party

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 31: Pop Smoke attends Lil Uzi Vert's 25th Birthday at Moxy. Hotel on July 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

While one alleged killer has gotten out of prison, another has yet to go on trial. Corey Walker, who is the only defendant who was an adult at the time of the killing, was scheduled to begin trial this week, but a deal with the prosecution fell through. He's pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of burglary in the killing of the late rapper. “Negotiations fell through, but there’s still a possibility we’ll come to an agreement,” Walker's lawyer, Deion Benjamin, told Rolling Stone. “A few things need to be ironed out. If they don’t get resolved, we’ll go to trial.” The trial will continue on August 6 if both sides don't come to an agreement.

Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Speaks Out

Check out the posts from the alleged killer on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pop Smoke on HotNewHipHop.