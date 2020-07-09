pop smoke murder
- MusicPop Smoke Murder Witness Details The Moments Leading Up To His PassingThe details around Pop Smoke's murder remain a bit of a mystery.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPop Smoke Murderer Confesses To Killing HimAn 18-year-old has finally confessed to the crime three years after it took place.By Noah Grant
- Pop CulturePop Smoke Murder: What We Know About His KillersHere's everything you need to know about the trial surrounding Pop Smoke's murder. By Jessica Lyons
- MusicPop Smoke Murder Suspect Confessed To Police Plant Disguised As Gang MemberSimilar to the 15-year-old being tried for the murder of Pop Smoke, the 20-year-old suspect in the ongoing case also confessed his involvement to a cellmate, but the cellmate was actually a police plant parading as a gang member.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPop Smoke Was Shot & Killed By 15-Year-Old Over A Rolex: ReportNew details surrounding his murder have emerged including a confession from the teen who shot and killed the rapper. By Madusa S.
- CrimePop Smoke's Killers Didn't Know Him, Found Address On Social MediaLAPD Captain Jon Tippet claims the five people arrested didn't know Pop Smoke personally.By Alexander Cole
- CrimePop Smoke Murder Investigation Leads To Five ArrestsAfter months of investigations, five people have been arrested for their alleged connection to Pop Smoke's murder.By Alexander Cole