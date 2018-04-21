collaborators
- MusicEminem And Jay-Z Honor DJ Mark "The 45 King" James Following His Passing"Even when the life is short, the art is long,” Jay-Z says.ByCaroline Fisher545 Views
- MusicKanye West Didn't Want Travis Scott To Work With Drake, Malik Yusef Claims“I think that Drake loves Kanye, and that Kanye hates that Drake loves him,” Yusef says.ByCaroline Fisher4.0K Views
- MusicIce Spice Says Relationship With Nicki Minaj "Means So Much" To HerAccording to Ice Spice, Nicki has advised her to "learn from her mistakes."ByCaroline Fisher11.4K Views
- MusicWheezy Allegedly Calls Gunna A RatWheezy has allegedly cut ties with Gunna.ByCaroline Fisher19.1K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Details Exactly How She Decides Her CollaboratorsSometimes, it takes weeks or months for Nicki to decide if she wants to hop on a song. ByAron A.1.6K Views
- Pop CultureMike Dean Supports Kid Cudi After Beefing Earlier This YearThe two artists, who recently had their differences, have hinted at making music together again.ByIsaac Fontes2.3K Views
- GramPolo G Praises Lil Poppa; "Top 3 For The Year"Polo G called Lil Poppa's new album "one of the hardest projects I eva heard"ByJoe Abrams3.3K Views
- MusicIDK Reveals Stacked Collaborators On "IDK & Friends 2""IDK & Friends 2" promises to be a stacked affair, with guest appearances from Wale, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, and more.ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- GramMachine Gun Kelly's Rolling Loud: Dave East Meetings & Death Defying StuntsMachine Gun Kelly continues his networking clinic while staring Death square in the eye. ByMitch Findlay6.2K Views
- MusicFreddie Gibbs' "Bandana" Will Feature Pusha-T, Black Thought, Anderson .Paak & MoreFreddie Gibbs shares the deets on "Bandana" with a German hip-hop magazine.ByDevin Ch15.0K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Reacts To "7 Rings" Ripoff Claims: "Shift Your Energy"She tells her fans to chill and appreciate the song's creators.ByZaynab14.8K Views
- MusicMike WiLL Made-It Toys With Fans Over "Creed II" Soundtrack FeaturesMike WiLL Made-It plays a game of bandulo with Twitter fans, by hinting that "Creed II's" soundtrack may include Nicki, Nas, Thugger, Rae Sremmurd, Kendrick, and Eminem.ByDevin Ch9.5K Views
- MusicT.I.'s "Dime Trap" Tracklist Includes Young Thug, Teyana Taylor & Anderson .PaakT.I.'s "Dime Trap" tracklist is set, and ready to go.ByDevin Ch9.0K Views
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Congratulates Eminem On 10 Years Clean & Sober10 years strong.ByDevin Ch40.5K Views