A Kid Cudi and Mike Dean reunion could be in the works. The former publicly criticized the latter earlier this year. This came after the rapper removed the producer from the lineup of his festival, Moon Man’s Landing.

During an online rant where the 57-year-old addressed the situation, things quickly turned sour. He began to refer to the rapper as “Mid Cudi.”

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: Entergalactic at The GRAMMY Museum on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a since-deleted tweet, the producer wrote that he believed the “Mr. Rager” hitmaker canceled his performance out of jealousy. Dean was previously on tour with The Weeknd at the time. He made sure to explicitly call him a d*ckhead in the process. “Also there’s more people in a half-full stadium when I play than when Mid plays the small arenas,” the Houston native continued.

The feud divided their fanbases on social media. Historically they had been one and the same, as Cudi and Dean have collaborated on a number of projects in the past.

Last week, the Entergalactic creator tweeted that he had completed 11 songs in five days. He was seemingly attempting to create a whole new album worth of songs that week. “12 was my goal. Might get 14,” he wrote.

11 songs in 5 days. My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶‍🌫️ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 2, 2022

Dean later shared the tweet to his Instagram Story along with a number of bicep emojis, showcasing his support for Cudi’s quick attempt at putting together an album.

After a fan tweeted to Mike Dean wondering if he’d be interested in working on Scott Mescudi’s latest efforts, Dean decided to reply. “Would love to do some outros,” he wrote.

The renowned audio engineer has provided production to some of Cudi’s biggest albums throughout his career, including Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, as well as his collaboration album with Ye, Kids See Ghost.

Are you interested in working on Kid Cudi’s songs/project he’s making right now? That would be cool @therealmikedean @KiDCuDi — Jake Winter ❆ (@jakewinter2_) December 4, 2022

We can only hope that these two artists manage to put their differences aside and reunite in the studio. Comment below if you think we’ll see a Mike Dean production credit on Kid Cudi’s new album.

[via]