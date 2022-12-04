Kid Cudi says that he’s completed work on 11 songs in the last five days. Revealing his recent output on Twitter, he added that he wanted to finish “a whole new album.”

“11 songs in 5 days,” Cudi tweeted. “My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Kid Cudi, from the fim X, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

The post comes just days after Cudi revealed that he made six new songs in a three-day period.

The Man on the Moon rapper is planning to release one more album in the near future but isn’t sure what he intends to do afterward.

“Im doin 1 more album,” he recently tweeted. “And then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

“This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long,” he shared in a separate tweet. “This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Cudi released his 10th studio album, Entergalactic, back in September. At the time, he told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that he didn’t have any urge to make more albums.

While best known as a musician, Cudi has ventured outside of music throughout his career. Most recently, he starred in his own animated TV special for Netflix based on Entergalactic. He was also recently cast in the John Woo-directed film, Silent Night.

Check out Kid Cudi’s latest tweets below.

