Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that he will release one more album as part of his record deal. He also said that he doesn’t know what will happen after. This adds to rumors that Kid Cudi will retire from music and instead pursue other creative endeavors. Entergalactic, his Netflix show, was just released and accompanied by a soundtrack which is basically a new Cudi album.

“Im doin 1 more album,” he tweeted, “and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

The Man on the Moon fueled retirement rumors when promoting his project for the Netflix series. Cudder has always been one to look at other mediums for inspiration or expression such as fashion, film, or visual arts. In this new phase of his life and career, he’s been able to reflect on his legacy and impact.

“This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long,” he shared in a separate tweet. “This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Others are also recognizing Cudi’s importance. He’s set to be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards show in L.A. Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, and Berry Gordy are also honor recipients. The Cleveland native earns his award for his role as Jabari in his Netflix series Entergalactic.

“The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television, and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

“This is such an honor,” Cudi tweeted when he heard the news. “I never win anything cant wait to celebrate w all the awesome legends in Dec.”

Big props to the humble 38-year-old for having such a rich career and for being rightfully honored as a legend. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest of Kid Cudi’s success, the future of his career, and when we’ll dive into his world next.

