When it comes to patting oneself on the back, Hip Hop is swimming with artists who know how to praise themselves. Songs are infiltrated with boastful lyrics from artists looking to tell the world why they stand out from the crowd, and a term that we’ve heard much about as of late is the word “genius.”

This is something that several rappers have called themselves, and each other, including Kanye West. His fans and peers have long established him as a “genius” and West has adapted to the title quite nicely, but not everyone wants that title, including Kid Cudi.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Cudi continues to celebrate the release of his Netflix animated series Entergalactic as well as the arrival of its soundtrack. The rapper and his fans have been tweeting away online, and as Cudi reposts reactions to the series, he let his followers know that there he won’t be retweeting certain mentions.

“Hey guys!! I wont RT if u call me a genius im sorry,” he wrote. “I dont think im worthy of that praise and its a lil weird for me to RT it. I know ive got a gift, but callin myself a ‘genius’ or agreeing w it comes off a lil arrogent to me. And thats not me. I love and appreciate you 🥹.”

He shut off comments so there wouldn’t be any arguments as he continued to shine a light on the uplifting, worldwide responses to the series.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Ive never lead a movie or a tv show until I made my own show after 14 years of workin in this business. Make it happen for urself. Dont wait for anyones approval when u know what ur capable of. Industry didnt give me a chance? Cool. Did it myself to critical acclaim 😌.”

Cudi added: “Entergalactic is my highest rated project w the best score out of anything Ive ever done. And its my creation. U got an idea?? Fall into it and go with it. Bet on urself.”

Check out a few tweets from Kid Cudi below.

