man on the moon
- StreetwearKid Cudi Unveils MOTR Fashion Line At Paris Fashion WeekThe multi-medium artist told Vogue how he was inspired by his late friend, the great Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Will Release One More AlbumThe psychedelic pioneer will also be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Shares "Man On The Moon" Trilogy Vinyl BoxsetKid Cudi is releasing a vinyl box set for his "Man On The Moon" trilogy.By Cole Blake
- MusicKid Cudi Reacts To Pitchfork "MOTM1" Review: "Entire World Knows This Album Changed Hip Hop"Kid Cudi says Pitchfork doesn't need to re-score "MOTM1" because "the entire world knows [that] album was the one that changed hip-hop forever."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKid Cudi Set His Story In Motion With "Soundtrack 2 My Life"Kid Cudi delivered a first-hand examination of his story in the "Man On The Moon" highlight "Soundtrack 2 My Life." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Timeless InfluenceKid Cudi's ever-evolving discography has objectively shaped the current soundscape of hip-hop.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop CultureKid Cudi "Man On the Moon III" Release Date Is HereAfter promising fans new music, Kid Cudi finally just announced the release date of his upcoming album, "Man On The Moon III."By Ellie Spina
- NewsKid Cudi Explored The Darkest Depths On "Solo Dolo (Nightmare)"Eleven years removed from the release of "Man On The Moon," Kid Cudi's nightmarish "Solo Dolo" has left a lasting impression. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKid Cudi & Eminem's "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" Cover Art RevealedKid Cudi shares the comic book-inspired single artwork for ""The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady," featuring Eminem.By Rose Lilah
- MusicKid Cudi Brings Out Pusha T & Timothée Chalamet At ComplexConSeemed like a real special show.By Noah C
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket Finals: "Day N Night" Vs. "Soundtrack 2 My Life"How do you even choose between these two?!?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket: Final Four Is LiveWe're down to four songs!By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket: Elite Eight Round Is LiveOnly eight songs are left!By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket: Round 2 Is Live!See which songs advanced from the first round.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket: Vote For Your Favorite SongWhat's your favorite Kid Cudi song of all time?By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearKid Cudi Teams Up With Stance Socks For "Man On The Moon" AnniversaryTen years??? By Noah C
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi’s collection.By Luke Hinz