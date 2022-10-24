Kid Cudi is releasing a vinyl box set for his Man on the Moon trilogy alongside new merch. The packaging for the drop was designed by KAWS.

All in all, the box set includes 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. It retails for $199.98 and is expected to ship on November 4. Preorders are available now through Kid Cudi’s online store.

As for the merch releases, t-shirts and crewneck sweaters featuring Kid Cudi-themed KAWS graphics are purchasable for $50 and $150, respectively.

KAWS previously collaborated with Cudi to design the artwork for his and Travis Scott’s 2020 single “THE SCOTTS.”

The box set comes shortly after Cudi admitted he’s not as interested in making music as of late.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe after the release of Entergalactic, Cudi confessed: “I have other desires, other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music; I’ll always fuck around in the studio or make something here and there. But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

Check out the artwork for Cudi’s Man on the Moon trilogy vinyl below.

