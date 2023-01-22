Kid Cudi just debuted his MOTR fashion line at Paris Fashion Week on Friday (January 20). Moreover, the name stands for “Members of the Rage,” pronounced “motor” for short. Previously, the 38-year-old teased the event back in December, pointing to a unisex and boundary-pushing collection on the horizon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Kid Cudi attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

MOTR is Members of the RAGE.



Pronounced Motor for short.



All unisex. Pushing the boundaries of fashion.



Debut in January during Paris Fashion Week 2023 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 22, 2022

However, Cudi wanted to start a fashion line about eight years ago, but felt “discouraged” by the process. While working on a sci-fi animated film in 2021, he revisited the idea. After losing Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director, and good friend Virgil Abloh in the same year, he felt even more compelled.

“There is no way I could have designed this collection without thinking about him every single f***ing day,” he expressed to Vogue. “Every day, it was like, ‘What would Virgil do? What decision would he make and how would he handle his team? What type of vibe would he have in the office?’ Because he was the ideal designer, he was the template. He was nice, personable, open and friendly with people on his team, helped other people and lifted other people up, gave them opportunities, left the door open behind him.”

Kid Cudi performing "Moon" at Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show last night. pic.twitter.com/EMV0a2XQ7c — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) December 1, 2021

Furthermore, according to Vogue, the “GHOST!” artist held the presentation at a Paris showroom and showcased fall and winter pieces for the year. Moreover, it included polos, puffer vests, long skirts, leather jackets, grungy knitwear and furry coats. Also, there’s accessories and footwear such as fake fur caps, oversized sneakers, and a boom-box-like shoulder bag.

Kid Cudi debuted the first collection for his brand, Members of the Rage, during Paris Fashion Week.



Check out some of the looks below. pic.twitter.com/NYbPdjy4D9 — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 20, 2023

“I want people to feel like they’re walking on stage when they’re wearing this brand,” the Ohio native stated, “I want them to feel the feeling I get when I perform at Coachella, I want them to feel like superstars.

“I am kind of just putting my hands in the paint and just making stuff, just making what I think is cool and trying to just follow that vision,” he continued. “‘Is this something I would wear, that my friends would wear?’”

loving the colors and details on these pieces 🪐 im trying to dress like @KiDCuDi #MOTR pic.twitter.com/Yy3VWl7Xoo — 💚 (@GALACTICUDI) January 21, 2023

Regardless, what did you think of Kid Cudi’s new fashion line, MOTR? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest crossovers in music and fashion.

[via]