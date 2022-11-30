Virgil Abloh’s widow, Shannon, sat down for a rare interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday. In the piece, Shannon discusses Virgil’s battle with cancer, their private life together, and more.

“Even though we knew the challenge of what he was fighting, it went a lot faster than we thought it was going to,” Shannon told the publication.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Virgil died in 2021 of cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare heart cancer. He never announced his diagnosis prior to his death.

“We never had the ‘this is the legacy that I want you to work toward’ discussion,” Shannon said. “But because I was with him for so long, I knew every inch of him. I knew every inch of his brain.”

Shannon also discussed how private the two were as a couple.

“It was just the way our relationship worked,” she told the Times. “We knew we wanted to build this close family, and we needed someone to be the stable partner. I was happy to do that.”

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the family to spend much more time together than they otherwise would have been able to prior to Virgil’s passing.

“I know that Covid was an incredibly hard thing for so many people,” Shannon said. “But for us it was an amazing time because Virgil didn’t have to make excuses to get out of shows or DJ-ing.”

Shannon added: “No one could go anywhere. So we were able to have those last two and a half years.”

Prior to his death, Virgil worked as the director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection as well as the chief executive officer of the Off-White label.

