Travis Scott & Tyla Are Reportedly Dating After Years Of Collaboration

Back in 2023, Travis Scott and Tyla sparked dating rumors after dancing together at GQ's Men Of The Year party in Los Angeles, but she reportedly shut that speculation down during an interview with Complex a few months later. Now, two years down the line, the outlet reports that relationship rumors concerning the two-time collaborators have sprouted once again.

This is because of an alleged source that reportedly spoke to the publication about their supposed romance. "Travis and Tyla shared an immediate connection when they first met, and their relationship has only continued to grow stronger over the past year," the source reportedly alleged. Neither artist seems to have publicly addressed this report at press time, and we'll see if that changes soon.

As for what the South African singer said about her 2023 dance with the Houston MC, she downplayed inklings of a brewing romance. "I was at the GQ event, and Travis was one of the Men of The Year so we were celebrating," she reportedly told Complex. They played the ["Water"] remix, and we were vibing. He’s such a cool person. I didn’t know what to expect before I met him, I was kind of nervous. He’s so chill, so funny, so cool."

Travis Scott & Tyla Collaborations

For those unaware, Travis Scott and Tyla have two collabs at press time. If these rumors are true, maybe they have more on the way.

They first linked up towards the tail end of 2023, with La Flame hopping on the remix of the massive hit "Water." Then, almost two years later in July of 2025, Scott dropped JACKBOYS 2, which included the collaboration "PBT." That track also featured Vybz Kartel.

Travis Scott and Tyla also experienced scares together, as their music video shoot in London back in August was reportedly threatened by a knife-wielding man. Beyond that, though, there hasn't been much in the public eye to connect them in a big way.

As such, we'll just have to wait until either artist confirms or denies this outright. On the other hand, they could just choose silence and let fans go wild.